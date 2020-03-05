4 corps members died, 14 others to repeat service in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Four members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2019 Batch A members deployed to Bauchi state died during the one year mandatory national service and 14 other corps members are to repeat service for absconding duty.

State Coordinator of the scheme, Namadi Abubakar,who disclosed this Thursday at the passing out parade of the 2019 batch A said that three of deceased corps members died of various illnesses while one lost his live in a ghastly motor accident.

He explained that out of the 14 erring members, seven have their service year extended by four months for various offences and seven other corps members have equally been declared absconded and are to repeat the service all over again.

Abubakar noted that the sanctions meted out on the erring NYSC members is to instil discipline in them and deter others from committing similar offences.

He, however revealed that the scheme has presented three corps members who distinguished themselves during the service to the state government for the state awards.

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed who was represented by the Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Adamu Manu Soro commended all the corps members for their sacrifice, commitment and contributions to the growth of the critical sectors of the economy of the state especially their role in giving credibility to the electoral processes

