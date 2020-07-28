4 air accident reports ready for release — AIB

ADVERTISEMENT

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria is set to release four final reports of air crashes.

This would bring the number of reports released by the current management to 31 with 106 safety recommendations in the last four years.

Commissioner/CEO of AIB Nigeria, Engr. Akin Olateru, disclosed this on Monday when the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime visited the agency in Abuja, a statement by the spokesman of the agency, Tunji Oketunbi, stated.

Olateru said since he assumed office in 2017, AIB has released 27 final accident reports and issued 97 safety recommendations to the public.

He said the reports represented 64 percent of releases since the inception of AIB, adding that the new reports would make a total of 50 final reports and 187 safety recommendations since the inception of the bureau.

Olateru added that the bureau had concluded plans to commence training for aircraft accident investigators in the West African sub-region.

He said in addition to partnership with local and international institutions, AIB has also concluded plans to begin training air accident investigators for West Africa at its Abuja facility in partnership with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria.

He also said AIB now has the capability of releasing air accident report in 18 months from the date of an accident.

