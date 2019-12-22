4 aidworkers killed, 2 abducted in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have killed at least four humanitarian workers and abducted two others along a highway in the northern part of Borno on Sunday morning.

A humanitarian source says the incident happened around 10am along Monguno-Maiduguri highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four killed were said to have been travelling from Monguno to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The gunmen opened fire on the travelling aidworkers and forcefully took away two women.

Those killed include an enumerator with Actions Against Hunger, a staff with Solidarity International, a yet-unidentified person and a Deeper Life pastor who used to repair fans and stabilizers, the source said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App