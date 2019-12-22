4 aidworkers killed, 2 abducted in Borno

  1. Home
By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri Published Date
The four killed were said to have been travelling from Monguno to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have killed at least four humanitarian workers and abducted two others along a highway in the northern part of Borno on Sunday morning.

A humanitarian source says the incident happened around 10am along Monguno-Maiduguri highway.

The gunmen opened fire on the travelling aidworkers and forcefully took away two women.

Those killed include an enumerator with Actions Against Hunger, a staff with Solidarity International, a yet-unidentified person and a Deeper Life pastor who used to repair fans and stabilizers, the source said.

