4 aid workers killed, 2 others abducted in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday morning killed four humanitarian aid workers and abducted two others on the highway in the northern part of Borno, a humanitarian source said.

The incident happened at about 10am along Monguno – Maiduguri highway, resulting to the deaths of the persons who were on their way to Maiduguri from Monguno.

The source said the victims, four male aid workers and two females were attacked by the insurgents in an ambush during which gun shots were heard.

“An enumerator with Action Against Hunger ACF, a staff with Solidarity International, a yet to be identified person, and a Deeper Life pastor who repaired fans and stabilizers were those killed.

