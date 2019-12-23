  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 4 aid workers killed, 2 others abducted in Borno
ADVERTISEMENT

4 aid workers killed, 2 others abducted in Borno

By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri   Published Date

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday morning killed four humanitarian aid workers and abducted two others on the highway in the northern part of Borno, a humanitarian source said.

The incident happened at about 10am along Monguno – Maiduguri highway, resulting to the deaths of the persons who were on their way to Maiduguri from Monguno.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source said the victims, four male aid workers and two females were attacked by the insurgents  in an  ambush during which gun shots were heard.

“An enumerator with Action Against Hunger ACF, a staff with Solidarity International, a yet to be identified person, and a Deeper Life pastor who repaired fans and stabilizers were those killed.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.