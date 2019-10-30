  1. Home
  3. 3m Nigerians in sexual slavery, other – NAPTIP
3m Nigerians in sexual slavery, other – NAPTIP

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date
NAPTIP

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons, Julie Okah-Donli, yesterday said three million Nigerians had been subjected to sexual and other forms of slavery within and in different parts of the world.

She disclosed this during her agency’s budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora.

“Latest estimates indicate that between 3 million young Nigerians are held in sexual labour and other forms of slavery internally and in various parts of the world.”

 

