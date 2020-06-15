39-year-old man bags jail term for stealing engine oil in Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

A magistrate court sitting in Osogbo on Monday convicted a 39-year-old man, Ifamoyegun Remi for stealing engine oil at Mobil Filing Station where he works.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode told the court that the accused committed the offence on 11th of June, 2020.

He said the engine oil stolen was valued at the sum of N 469,000.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused was contrary to and punishable under Section 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The accused pleaded guilty of the offence leveled against him.

He said he stole the oil because he was unable to pay for his mother hospital bill and his wife surgery.

The Defence Counsel, R.A Ugwu prayed for leniency.

The Magistrate, Riskat Olayemi convicted and sentenced the accused person to 7 months imprisonment.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App