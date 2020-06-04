’37 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Kaduna’

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 37 health workers have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Kaduna State, the Deputy Director of the state’s primary healthcare development agency, Hamza Ibrahim Ikara, has said.

He said out of the affected health workers almost 20 have already been discharged from the isolation centre.

The deputy director disclosed this shortly after a sensitization program for district heads and traditional title holders under Zazzau Emirates on the COVID-19 virus in the state.

Ikara said that COVID-19 has spread to nine local government areas in the state; Chukun, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Zaria and Sabon Gari, as well as Soba, Giwa and Makarfi.

“As we speak, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, we have 37 health workers that have been affected by COVID-19 but almost 20 of them have been discharged while the remaining ones are under admission.

“So the virus is real,” he said.

According to him, the State has over 200 active cases with eight fatalities.

Similarly, the Chairman of Traditional Leaders Committee on Health, Dr. Abdulkadir Bello Salanke, said the meeting was called to further let people know that “the virus is real and claiming lives.’’

He disclosed that the new COVID-19 treatment facility at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, is being overwhelmed by the rising number of patients from Zazzau Emirate.

