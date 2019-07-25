36m Nigerians now on national identity database

ADVERTISEMENT

About 36 million Nigerians have now been captured in the country’s identity database, just as the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) on Thursday extended the National Identification Number (NIN) registration of Nigerians to the country’s citizens in some European, Asian and African countries.

The Director General of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, who disclosed this in Abuja on the sideline of the 3rd Engr. Brig.Gen (rtd) M.O. Agu Annual Distinguished Lecture, said proper capturing of the identity of each Nigerians would help the government tackle insecurity.

“Proper and adequate economic planning will also be done if Nigerians’ identities are adequately captured,” he noted.

Meanwhile, with the successful deployment of enrolment Centres in South Africa, United States, United Kingdom, etc., the NIMC has concluded plans to extend the National Identification Number (NIN) registration to Nigerians in other countries like Saudi Arabia, Canada, Germany and Ghana, Senegal, Benin Republic, Mali, India, amongst others

NIMC has also chosen major cities where the enrolment would take place in the afore-stated countries, which have high population of Nigerians, to ensure that more Nigerians are captured into the National Identity Database (NIDB), a statement from the Commission noted on Thursday.

The rollout of additional enrolment centres in these cities is in collaboration with NIMC licensed partners: Dantata Universal Services Nigeria Limited/VFS Global, National e-Authentication/Defcon Systems and Slogani Consults Limited.

In the Middle East, the Commission has completed plans to start the registration in Saudi Arabia’s two major cities: Jeddah and Riyadh and in Ghana the exercise will take place in Accra, the nation’s capital; Dakar in Senegal; Cotonou and Port Novo in Benin Republic.

Engr. Aziz had noted that the enrolment of Nigerians in Diaspora is in fulfilment of the NIMC mandate to enrol all Nigerians, Legal Residents and Nigerians in Diaspora into the National Identity Database (NIDB) and issue them the unique identification number, NIN.

