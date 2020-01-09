‘$364m health grant affirms Islamic Bank, AfDB’s confidence in Nigeria’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buhari Media Organisation says the $364 million grant given to Nigeria by the World Bank, Islamic the Development Bank and the African Development Bank to support local production of malaria drugs shows that they still have confidence in the country.

In a statement signed yesterday by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the BMO noted that there were varying degrees of health challenges facing the country and its populace.

“There is no doubt that this gesture will expand local production capacity as well as engender a sense of national pride in Nigeria-made goods, which is in line with the Nigeria-centric disposition of the Buhari administration,” the statement read in parts.

