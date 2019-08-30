36% of adults lack access to savings, loans – NDIC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation says 36.8 percent of Nigeria’s adult population lack access to savings and loans.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo during the 2019 sensitisation workshop on “Dead Capital/ Moveable Collaterals” and MSMEs funding organised by the NDIC for Micro Finance bank operators, Director, Special Insured Institutions Department, Joshua Etopidiok, said it was time Nigeria shifted from youth empowerment to youth investment.

He urged financial institutions, especially micro finance banks, to fund micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

The state’s Commissioner for Lands and Town Planning, Ime Ekpo, said the workshop was to create investment opportunities for the youth in the state to stem rising unemployment and poverty.

