34,000 sign up for MeCure healthcare app

About three months after going live, MeCure SmartBuy – a complete healthcare mobile app has received over 34,000 registrations.

The app developed by MeCure Healthcare Limited, offers free tele-consultation with doctors along with home delivery of medicines and healthcare products anywhere in Lagos.

The organization said it developed the app to provide easy access to healthcare, which has been a big pain for Nigerians.

Launched on 25th March this year, MeCure SmartBuy offers tele-consultations with its panel of doctors completely free of cost.

MeCure’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Adekunle Megbuwawon said, “Our vision with SmartBuy is to provide access to primary healthcare services in the most affordable and convenient way possible.

“Traditionally, access to top quality doctors has been the very first problem for all of us. We are resolving this by removing barriers using technology.

“If you are sick today, just download the app and book a tele-consultation with our panel of qualified doctors. They will give you a call, assess your health condition and advise on the way forward. In case a physical examination is needed, they will refer you to a qualified doctor closest to you.

“For simple ailments that can be treated with over-the-counter medication, consumers can get it home delivered within 2-3 hours anywhere in Lagos.”

With 1000+ tele-consultations booked and 1200+ medicine orders already placed by users on the platform, the traction it has gathered is very interesting indeed, said the company.

“To be honest, we did not expect this kind of interest at such an early stage. It is quite overwhelming considering the fact that we have not spent a Naira yet on marketing the product.

“All credit goes to our team of doctors, in-house pharmacists and delivery agents who are working very hard to ensure quality consultation is provided and the required medicines are delivered within the shortest possible timeframe to our customers,” said Adil Shaikh, Chief Technology Officer at MeCure SmartBuy.

