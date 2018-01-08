Search
34 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive Lagos ports

By - | Publish Date: Jan 8 2018 1:34PM
Thirty four ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from Jan. 8 to Jan. 30.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

NPA said that the ships contained buck wheat, frozen fish, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, bulk sugar, empty containers, diesel, petrol and containers laden with goods.

The document indicated that six ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, containers, aviation fuel, base oil and petrol.

