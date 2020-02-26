32,349 candidates pass NABTEB examination—Registrar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Registrar, National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, on Wednesday said that out of the 49,302 candidates that sat for National Business Certificate (NBC)/ National Technical Council (NTC) examination, 32,349 candidates scored five credit and above including Mathematics and English language.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe disclosed this in Benin while announcing the release of the the 2019 November/December NABTEB examination.

She said the 32,349 candidates represents 72.91 percent of the candidates that sat for the NBC/NTC examination.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe further disclosed that a total of 40,605 candidates representing 91.52 percent scored five credit and above with or without English language and Mathematics in the examination.

She noted that 603 candidates were involved in malpractices during the examination.

She stressed the need to develop new curricular for various Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes that are responsive to national skills and industries’ needs.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe however called on the National and State Houses of Assemblies to legislate on the establishment of more modern, well-equipped technical colleges in all the local government areas across the country.

She noted that the candidates registered for a total of 66 trades at both ordinary and advanced levels during the examination.

