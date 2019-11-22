32-year-old son kills 72-year-old father in Ibadan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded a 32-year-old man, Ibrahim Isiaka, who allegedly killed his 72-year-old father, Busari Isiaka.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, alleged that Ibrahim killed his father on November 11, 2019 at about noon and the incident was reported at the Ashi divisional police headquarters at 6p.m on the same day.

Olukolu said Ibrahim had engaged his father, a retired military officer, in physical fight during which he strangled him to death. He was then said to have called his two brothers, Taoheed Isiaka and Muritala Isiaka, on phone and narrated the ordeal to them.

The Commissioner said, “His two brothers immediately raced to their father’s house and prepared his corpse for burial, without reporting to the police, to conceal the heinous crime perpetrated by their brother, Ibrahim Isiaka. Their father, Busari Isiaka, was hurriedly buried the same date.

“Ibrahim Isiaka was, thereafter, arrested along with his two brothers. He confessed to the commission of the crime, while his two brothers also confessed to have buried their father the same day to prevent the police from arresting Ibrahim.”

Ibrahim said he did not kill his father intentionally, narrating that as the two of them were arguing hotly, he angrily pushed his father with his two hands on the chest from a storey building. The old man, the suspect said, consequently fell onto the staircase and died.

