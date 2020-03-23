32-year-old man gets N200,000 bail for allegedly stealing N40,000 phone

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun state, on Monday, admitted one Kehinde Olumide, 32, to N200,000 bail, for allegedly stealing a N40,000 Itel mobile phone.

Olumide, who was not represented by a counsel at his arraignment, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Muhibah Olatunji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

Olatunji added that the surety must swear to affidavit of means and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She stated further that the surety must be a blood relation of the defendant, with evidence of three years tax payment to the state government and must provide three recent passport photographs.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 4, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Abdullahi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 12, 2019 around 8:00pm. at Ita-Osa, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendant stole an Itel mobile phone, valued at N40,000, property of one Sheriff Akinsode.

He added that the offence contravened Sections 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. (NAN)

