32 – year – old bricklayer wins car in Dangote Cement promo

A 32 – year – old bricklayer, Makinde Timothy, yesterday won a saloon car in the ongoing Dangote Cement’s Bag of Goodies Promo in Ogun State.

Timothy received the car worth over N6million in Abeokuta, Ogun State at presentation of prizes to winners in the promotion tagged Dangote Cement “Bag of Goodies Promo.”

Apart from the car, other lucky winners were also presented with one tricycle, 13 Television sets and 16 fridges.

The winner told newsmen that he had found a scratch card that won him the plum prize in one of the ten bags of cement he bought during the ongoing promo.

The ten bags of cement were meant for another person’s job, he said.

Timothy who was emotional said he never thought the prize was real until he was presented with the car key.

The Head Route To Market, Dangote Cement, Mr Kayode Akin – Bamidele said the consumer promotion was part of the company’s efforts to give back to the society.

Akin – Bamidele said in the ongoing promo spanning 12 weeks, 23 Saloon cars, 100 television sets, 150 fridges, 8 tricycles, N8million worth of recharge cards among other prizes have been won.

“At Dangote, one of our core values is touching peoples lives. And in doing this promo, we are giving back to the society.

It is away of saying thank you the consumers for their patronage and for making the company what its today.

“Apart from the promo, we are producing quality products and thereby giving you value for your money. I urge you to keep patronizing Dangote Cement, ” Akin – Bamidele said.

