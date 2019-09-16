  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 32 illegal migrants repatriated in Niger
ADVERTISEMENT

32 illegal migrants repatriated in Niger

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna Published Date

The Niger State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service has repatriated 32 irregular migrants, Comptroller Mamman Ango has disclosed.

He told Daily Trust yesterday that the migrants, intercepted last week, included 17 Nigeriens and 15 Malians who sneaked into the country through illegal routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the irregular migrants were between the age of 12 and 35 and were heading to Lagos in search of greener pastures.

According to him, they were arrested on September 12 by the Joint Border Operation Drill codenamed “Ex-Swift Response”.

“We have profiled them and ascertained the nationality of each of them for immediate repatriation back to their respective countries,” he explained.

The comptroller said the command would soon commence e-registration of all foreigners leaving in the state as part of the efforts to check the menace.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.