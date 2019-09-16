32 illegal migrants repatriated in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service has repatriated 32 irregular migrants, Comptroller Mamman Ango has disclosed.

He told Daily Trust yesterday that the migrants, intercepted last week, included 17 Nigeriens and 15 Malians who sneaked into the country through illegal routes.

He said the irregular migrants were between the age of 12 and 35 and were heading to Lagos in search of greener pastures.

According to him, they were arrested on September 12 by the Joint Border Operation Drill codenamed “Ex-Swift Response”.

“We have profiled them and ascertained the nationality of each of them for immediate repatriation back to their respective countries,” he explained.

The comptroller said the command would soon commence e-registration of all foreigners leaving in the state as part of the efforts to check the menace.

