3,188 Nigerians killed in 2019 — Report

ADVERTISEMENT

A report by Global Rights, an international non-governmental organisation championing human rights capacity building shows that 3,188 Nigerians, including 2,707 civilians and 481 security operatives, were reportedly killed in 2019.

The report, presented to journalists by a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu and a co-convener of the Bring-Back-Our-Girls campaigner, Aisha Yesufu, said this was due to violent incidents in the country

The reports showed Borno State topping the casualty figure list with 728; while Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Taraba recorded 450, 280, 254 and 181 respectively.

Detailed analysis of the report show that violence-related deaths were recorded in every state in Nigeria with Abia notably the least impacted, with one death recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The North and Middle Belt regions recorded the highest numbers of casualties; while Rivers State recorded the highest numbers in the south with176, largely due to cult gang clashes.

Other six most vulnerable states in Nigeria by the number of deaths recorded were: Rivers – 176, Benue – 167, Niger – 100, Sokoto – 90, and Kogi – 88.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App