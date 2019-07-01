31 bag jail terms for sanitation offence in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ogun State Mobile Court, at the weekend, convicted and sentenced 31 people arrested for sanitation offences.

They were sentenced to two-week imprisonment each with N2,000 fine option during the monthly environmental exercise in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, who monitored the exercise, said, “I want to enjoin all our citizen in Ogun State to ensure that they keep up with the spirit of sanitation. A day like this is dedicated for us to clean our environment. Do not spend that day walking around. If you do walk around, you will be arrested just like these people.

“We have a mobile court with a magistrate in there and you will be fined and sentenced and dealt with accordingly. We cannot say we want to join together to build a future if we are not able to do the simplest of things which is as much as keeping our environment clean.

“How do we begin to encourage people to come and invest in Ogun state when the first thing they see is either trash or a habit of a people that are not able to clean their environment themselves.”

