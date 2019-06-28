31 aspirants jostle for Ijaw National Council election

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 31 persons are contesting for this Saturday’s election into various positions in a socio-cultural organization, the Ijaw National Council (INC) holding in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

The chairman of INC electoral committee, Rear Adimral Woyengidinikpete Yanga (retd) told journalists during a news conference in Yenagoa, that all is set for the elections.

He explained that 450 delegates, nominated from all Ijaw clans and chapters across the country and in the Diaspora, will take part in the election aimed at choosing leaders who will pilot the affairs of Ijaw nation all over the country.

He said: “At this instant, every material and personnel for the election have been put in place and are ready to prosecute the election to a successful conclusion, the sensitive and non-sensitive materials are already prepared for election day.

“The election is for delegates only and the list of delegates, as composed by the various clans, chapters and the Diaspora that make up the INC has been handed over to us by the steering committee, so non delegates are not expected at the venue of accreditation and the election respectively.

“Before the voting proper, candidates for key positions like the President, Vice President, Secretary, and Publicity Secretary will present manifestoes.

“We are not aware of some complainants that attended some of our activities, but hereby restate categorically that all our activities have so far been executed as per plan except where expediency dictated an adjustment.”

