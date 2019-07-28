30m Nigerians to get soft grant, says SEMCCA Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the Social Exchange Market Certified Chairmen Association (SEMCCA), Engr. Theophilus Chukwuemeka, has disclosed that a world charity organization had concluded plans to disburse soft grant to about 30 million Nigerians.

Chukwuemeka said the grant meant for those operating small scale businesses will take a bottom up approach to the beneficiaries.

Speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun State at the convergence of over 2,500 leaders of SEMCCA across the country, the chairman explained that the grant would assist the federal government to alleviate poverty in Nigeria.

The SEMCCA chairman equally noted that the grant would empower the beneficiaries and reduce crime rate in the country as majority of the youths who had applied for the grant through SEMCCA will have enough capital to invest in their businesses.

Speaking on the alleged embezzlement scandal against the grant facilitator, Donald Olorunkeyede, Chukwuemeka said the entire leadership of SEMCCA had passed a vote of confidence on the facilitator.

Enebechi explained that, those accusing him were not only “mischievous, but sponsored to truncate the chances of accessing the grant from World Charity Organization and satisfy their greed.

“It is a defining moment for the bottom up grant released by the World Charity Organization. The grant is to alleviate poverty in Nigeria and empower the less privileged in the society.”

