300,000 pupils write entrance exams into secondary schools in Kaduna

By Hassan Ibrahim, Kaduna Published Date
FILE PHOTO: Pupils write the National Common Entrance Examination at Government Secondary School, Wuse II, Abuja, Photo: Misbahu Bashir.

A total of 300,000 pupils, at the weekend, wrote Common Entrance Examination into Junior Secondary Schools across the 12 Zonal Quality Assurance Divisions in Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner of Education, Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad, who inspected the conduct of the examination at Barewa and Alhuda-huda colleges, Zaria and other schools in Kaduna, challenged the candidates to be set and committed as they were about to enter a new stage in their academic pursuit.

The commissioner urged parents to compliment government’s efforts by sending their children to school, stressing that the present administration’s was committed to keeping school-aged children off the streets.

