30,000 fishermen assemble in Argungu

Over 30,000 fishermen from across Nigeria and Niger Republic participated in this year’s Argungu fishing festival which ended in Kebbi State yesterday, the first in 10 years due to security concerns.

The Emir of Argungu, Ismaila Muhammad Mera, said at the grand finale of the festival that its success this year was a testimony that peace had returned to the area.

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the feat, he described the festival as a symbol of diverse culture, aspirations and capacity to reconcile for unity.

He however expressed disappointment with the action of fishermen who hurled into the river before the arrival of dignitaries and the formal commencement of the competition.

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, corroborated the emir’s observation, noting that the anxiety might not be unconnected to the long absence of the competition.

Abubakar Ya’u won the first position with a fish weighing 78 kilogrammes, Bala Yahaya emerged second with a 75 kilogramme fish. Both are from Kebbi State while Maiwake Sani from Sokoto State won the third position. The Nigerian Shippers Council donated the cash prizes of N1m, N750,000 and N500,000 for the first, second and third positions.

