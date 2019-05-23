  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 30,000 Cameroonians in C/River – Ayade
ADVERTISEMENT

30,000 Cameroonians in C/River – Ayade

By Eyo Charles, Calabar Published Date
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State says there are over 30,000 Cameroonians in the state.

He assured reassured them of his government’s commitment to their protection and hospitality.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said many of them, mostly from Southern Cameroon, were seeking asylum.

He stated this in Calabar yesterday when he sent a message to the people on their recent celebration of 47th anniversary of the national unity of the Republic of Cameroon, organized by the Cameroonian Consulate.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.