30,000 Cameroonians in C/River – Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State says there are over 30,000 Cameroonians in the state.

He assured reassured them of his government’s commitment to their protection and hospitality.

He said many of them, mostly from Southern Cameroon, were seeking asylum.

He stated this in Calabar yesterday when he sent a message to the people on their recent celebration of 47th anniversary of the national unity of the Republic of Cameroon, organized by the Cameroonian Consulate.

