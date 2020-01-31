3,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Zamfara — Ex-Rep Jaji

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Aminu Sani Jaji, has disclosed that the immediate past ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bala Roka, has defected to the APC along with over 3000 supporters.

Jaji, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the former ward chairman led the decampees to the APC two days after the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Bello Matawalle as the duly elected governor of the state.

