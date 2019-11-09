300 Zamfara amputees to receive artificial limbs

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 300 amputees in Zamfara state would be given free artificial limbs by the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’ iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in partnership with Tolaram Foundation of India, the coordinator of the programme Alhaji Muhammad Abba Dankande told Daily Trust.

Alhaji Dankande said arrangement for the programme had since been concluded and 300 amputees drawn from the 14 local government areas of the state had been identified and shortlisted by JIBWIS in Zamfara state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the joint venture provided free artificial limbs to amputees in the year 2015 under the invitation of professionals to Nigeria by the National Chairman of JIBWIS Sheik Abdullahi Bala Lau.

“So far more than 4000 amputees have benefited while Zamfara state would be the first state to solely benefit from such facilities without inviting patients from other states to join or transporting the beneficiaries to Abuja”

“Gusau local government area has the highest number of beneficiaries with 61 while Bakura local government area with lowest number of beneficiaries is expected to turn in only 3 amputees to receive the artificial limbs,” he added.

Alhaji Abba Dankande said a team of expert is expected to arrive Gusau on Monday. The expert would take the measurement of each of the amputee on Tuesday after which their limbs will be ready and each amputee will have his or hers fixed on him.

He said Oesteologists and Prosthetic experts and many other stakeholders would take part in the programme. He therefore called for support from the lawmakers representing various constituencies of the amputees even as he thanked the secretary to the state government Alhaji Bala Bello Maru and the permanent secretary state ministry of health for their unflinching support.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App