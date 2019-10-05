300 micro-retailers, youths benefit from PAYED 2

ADVERTISEMENT

The TechnoServe and Citi Foundation has empowered over 300 micro-retailers and unemployed youths to commemorate the successful completion of the second phase of Pan-African Youth Entrepreneur Development (PAYED 2) programme in Nigeria.

The programme is part of a regional initiative to harness entrepreneurship to generate better economic opportunities for young people in four African countries. It focuses on improving the operations and growth of unemployed youths to develop their mindset and skills needed to enter the workforce or start their own businesses.

The contact person for the foundation, Ayokanmi Ayuba, said 78 percent of those empowered are women resident in Abuja and Enugu.

She said the programme provides opportunity to generate income and employment and also serve as economic bedrock in many local communities, providing residents with vital, basic goods and services.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Elizabeth Areh, said she graduated from university three years ago and somehow remained jobless until she was trained on beadmaking and baking after which she now runs a baking school and six of her trainees would be graduating in December.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Chidinma Peace, a micro-retailer, said the PAYED programme had made her business undergo much changes.

Edith Nkechi, another beneficiary, said the training opened up her mind on how to identify and build a profitable business.

