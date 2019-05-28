3 UNICAL students suspended over robbery, cultism

ADVERTISEMENT

Three students of the University of Calabar have been suspended over their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

The Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Zana Akpagu announced their suspension in a statement signed on his behalf by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Moses Abang.

One Ofem Hope David, a 300-level student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Media Studies was also suspended over alleged robbery case while Collins Oden Agbor, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotech was suspended for cultism.

Bassey Ekpenyong Divine, a 400- level student of the Department of Sociology, was said to have been suspended for forgery of GSS result sheets.

They were suspended from their academic programmes in the University, and are to stay away from campus while they have been advised to appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

