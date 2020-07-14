Breaking News
Boko Haram terrorists attack Maiduguri
3 traders, 2 motorcyclists abducted in Taraba

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo 
Three businessmen and two motorcyclists were abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Monday along Dananacha-Borno-Kurukuru road in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Daily Trust gathered that the businessmen were being conveyed by two commercial motorcyclists to the Borno Kurukuru weekly market.

It was further gathered that the businessmen were carrying a huge amount of money and ran into the gunmen who had mounted a roadblock along the road.

The untarred road, which leads through a thick forest into the weekly market, constitutes a nightmare to travellers because of activities of armed bandits and kidnappers.

Both the three businessmen and the two commercial motorcyclists and their motorcycles were taken into the thick forest by the abductors.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no trace of the abducted persons.

When contacted, the spokesman of Taraba police command, DSP David Misal, said he was yet to receive a report of the incident.

