3 teenagers, 2 others arrested for robbery, cultism in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Anambra State have arrested five suspected robbers including three teenagers, who were also alleged to be members of a cult gang terrorizing the state and its environs.

A statement by the police spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects were arrested while committing the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects are Chijoke Okolo, 19; Chukwudi Kosiso, 17; and Tochukwu Okeke from of Nkwelle Ogidi. Others are Chukwuebuka Anayo, 22; Akpu Chinese, 19, both from Ogbuinike in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman said at about 9:10pm, Operation Puff Adder operatives in conjunction with patrol team attached to Ogidi Division while on patrol received a distress call that some cult boys were operating around St Philip’s Church Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said when the team got to the spot, Okolo, Kosiso, Anayo and Chinese were arrested.

The bush where the four suspects were earlier arrested was combed at 1am by the operatives and another gang member Tochukwu Okeke of Nkwelle Ogidi was arrested while hiding there, Mohammed added.

He said the gang, numbering over 10, had earlier that evening robbed a woman, Ukamaka Amobi of Nkwelle Ogidi at Ekeweje Ogidi and dispossessed her of two phones and N10,000 cash. They had also allegedly shot and wounded one Nzubechukwu Okwonko on the hand.

Exhibits reportedly recovered in their possession included one locally made pistol and three live cartridges.

He said the case is under investigation and effort is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing accomplices and bring them to justice.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App