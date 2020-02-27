3 teachers arrested over defilement of students in Ekiti

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ekiti State have arrested three secondary school teachers for allegedly having carnal knowledge of female students in their schools.

The three suspects, who are currently being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti were from Osi Grammar School, Osi Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area and All Saints Grammar School in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Sunday Abutu, said the suspects were arrested on the strength of a petition received from an activist (names withheld).

“We have invited the victims and they are giving useful information to us, as well. But as of now, the victim from Osi Grammar School declined the allegation while being interrogated.

“But we are not resting, we will get to the root of the matter “, he noted.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti State, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, had, last week, raised the alarm over incessant cases of alleged rape in some secondary schools across the state.

