3-storey building, prison wall collapse in Onitsha

A three-storey building yesterday collapsed in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Muhammed, said the building collapsed owing to a downpour Wednesday morning .

He said the Commissioner of Police John Abang had visited the scene of the incident at No 22 Nkisi Aroli street,

He said the building belonged to one Chukwuma Njeka,

“The building collapsed today 11/9/2019 at about 8:am due to heavy downpour. No casualty was recorded and value of property damaged is yet to be ascertained. The scene was cordoned off by the police to prevent looters from taking advantage and to clear the ruins,” he stated.

The CP also visited the Onitsha Custodial Centre (formerly known as Onitsha Prison) where the rear fence of the prison also collapsed yesterday at about 6:30am following a downpour.

The CP ordered immediate deployment of police personnel to secure the area.

He said there was no casualty, adding that no inmates escaped.

