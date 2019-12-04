3 severely injured in hotel gas explosion

ADVERTISEMENT

At least three people have been severely injured in a gas explosion at the popular Four Point By Sheraton Hotel at Oniru Victoria Island in Lagos.

It was learnt that a gas cylinder exploded within the vicinity of the hotel with many cars parked in the vicinity damaged.

Emergency responders comprising personnel of the state emergency agency (LASEMA), the Federal are at the scene of the incident for recovery operation.

Investigations at the incident scene revealed that the gas cylinder used by welders working in the yard of the hotel premises exploded due to a leakage of one of the hoses.

The three people who sustained severe injuries as a result of the blast have been rushed to hospital.

Two of them were rushed to Lagos Island General hospital for intensive care by the LASEMA Ambulance Unit while one was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

LASEMA in a statement confirmed that several cars and hotel room windows were shattered as a result of the blast.

“The situation is under control as a combined efforts of the LASEMA RESPONSE UNIT, Nigeria Police alongside Staff of the hotel are on ground to ensure a swift recovery. Recovery operation ongoing,” the agency said.

