3 robbery suspects held for raiding Ogun community

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers for allegedly invading Idanyin community in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State and dispossessing residents of their belongings.

The suspects – Toheed Salami, Ibrahim Ismaila and Michael Abiodun; were arrested following a distress call received at the Agbara Divisional Police headquarters.

A statement issued yesterday by the Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the armed robbery syndicate had invaded the community and started raiding house to house, dispossessing their victims of their belongings. Oyeyemi said the suspects also inflicted degrees of injuries on the victims.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbara division, Superintendent Saleh Dahiru, quickly led his Anti-Robbery team to the scene and met the robbers attacking the residences of Barrister Kamieyefa Omosivwe and Oluyemi Olajide.

“On sighting the police, the robbers launched an attack on them, but were overpowered and three members of the gang were eventually arrested, while one of them escaped,” the PPRO said.

He said two locally made short guns were recovered from the suspects, while the injured victim was taken to the hospital.

Oyeyemi added that the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squads SARS for further investigation.

