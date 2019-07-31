3 remanded over armed robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

A magistrate court 10 of No Man’s Land has remanded three persons in prison custody over suspected armed robbery.

The court prosecutor, Inspector Umar Tahir, told the court that Abdullahi Musa (Biggi), of Kwanar Jaba quarters, Umar Yahuza of Hotoro quarters, Nuhu Abdullahi of Zangon Dakata quarters all in Kano metropolis armed with guns and knives, criminally conspired and went to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) staff’s quarters.

He said the suspects stormed Ibrahim Garba Waru house, stabbed him and attacked his family members as a result of which he sustained serious injuries on his neck and head.

The prosecutor further stated that the suspects also “collected some money from members of the house.”

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to three count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and illegal possession of prohibited arms contrary to section 97, 6 (a) (b) and I (1), (2) and (3) as amended of Penal Code Law.

The presiding judge, Chief Magistrate Maryam Ahmad Sabo ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to 26 of August, 2019.

