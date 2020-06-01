3 remanded for killing of corps member after robbing him of over N300,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Four men in Osun have been taken into police custody on allegations they killed a corps member serving in the state after robbing him of N300,000 worth of airtime recharge cards and N2,500 cash in Osogbo in January.

A magistrate court ordered the men–Jelili Kareem, 29, Oludayo Oludele, 34, Awodeji Muyiwa, 36–be remanded for the offence.

A fourth man Anifowose Buliaminu, 25, was arraigned for unlawful receipt recharge cards worth N300,000, but was granted bail at N200,000.

Magistrate Modupe Awodele adjourned the matter till July 13, 2020.

