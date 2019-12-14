  1. Home
3 primary school pupils die crossing road

By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti Published Date

Three primary school pupils were yesterday crushed to death by a commercial bus along Ilokun area of Ado-Ekiti while trying to cross the road.

Other pupils were injured in the incident which occurred at the abattoir end of Iworoko-Ekiti. The pupils were returning home from school at the end of the first term.

They were crossing the road when the vehicle which was coming from the Ekiti State University end ran into them and killed three of them. Those injured were taken to hospital.  It was gathered that the driver of the bus was on top speed and lost control of the vehicle before ramming into the children.

