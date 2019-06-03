3 policemen, 16 others injured in Abuja-Lokoja road crashes

ADVERTISEMENT

Three policemen and 16 civilians were injured in three separate crashes which occurred on the Abuja-Lokoja road.

A witness said the first accident which involved the policemen happened around 11am after the Sienna bus with registration number SMK 486 EX they were travelling in lost control at Chikara village.

He said the bus veered off the road and crashed into a ditch, leaving the three policemen with various degrees of injuries, adding that policemen from Chikara police division came to the scene to evacuate them to hospital in Abaji.

He said the second accident, which happened on the same day around 4pm at Awawa village, also left nine people injured.

He said the incident happened when another Toyota Sienna bus with registration number SAG 296 XA lost control and rammed into a Daf trailer with registration number PKM 277XA.

According to him, four other persons were also injured in another accident on Abaji Bridge, after a Sharon bus with registration number LSR 940 CB collided with another Toyota bus with registration number DKA994 PX on the same day.

He said all those injured were rescued by men of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and taken to hospital.

When contacted, the Abaji unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, ACC Olasupo Esuruoso, confirmed the accidents, even as he said he could not ascertain the one involving the police at Chikara.

He said before his men arrived the scene, policemen from Chikara police division had already conveyed them to hospital in Abaji, adding that all those injured in the multiple accidents were taken to Abaji General Hospital.

