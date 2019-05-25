3 Nigerians dominate 2019 Writivism Prize shortlist

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Nigerians have dominated the 2019 Writivism Prize shortlist. Frances Ogamba has a double nomination for her story ‘Ghana Boy’ (Short Story Prize) and ‘The Valley of Memories’ (Koffi Addo Prize for Creative) Nonfiction).

In the Koffi Addo Prize for Creative Nonfiction, Eugene Yakubu was shortlisted for ‘How to Wear Your Body’ and Kanyinsola Olorunnisola for ‘The Comedian’.

The 2019 Koffi Addo Prize for Creative Nonfiction judging panel is chaired by Ayesha Haruna Attah and the 2019 Writivism Short Story Prize judging panel is chaired by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi.

All shortlisted writers will receive $150 and travel to Kampala for the Writivism festival happening from 15 to 18 August, 2019 at The National Theatre, where the winners will be announced. The two winners of the Writivism Short Story Prize and the Koffi Addo Prize for Creative Nonfiction will each receive $500 as well as a chance to work on their manuscript in a one-month residency at Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

The Writivism Short Story Prize is awarded annually since 2013 for brilliant short fiction by emerging writers living on the African continent. The Koffi Addo Prize for Creative Nonfiction is awarded annually since 2016 for outstanding nonfiction by emerging writers living on the African continent.

Previous Nigerian winners of the Writivism Short Story Prize are Pemi’ Aguda (2015) and Munachim Amah (2017). A Nigerian is yet to win the Koffi Addo Prize for Creative Nonfiction.

