3-month-old baby defiled in Nasarawa

A 3-month-old baby has been defiled in Adogi village of Nasarawa State, Daily Trust reports.

The victim is currently receiving surgical treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) as a result of the incident.

Maimuna Adam, mother of the victim told our correspondent in Jos that the incident occurred in the midnight of May 27, when the family was asleep and the door to their room was left open due to heat being experienced in the area.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday 27 of last month when suddenly I woke up around 3am and found that my baby was missing. I checked my phone which was also close to me before I slept, but it was also missing,” the mother narrated.

Maimuna said soon after she realised that something was wrong with her infant daughter, she began to shout and people in the compound and others woke up to come to the aid of the family.

She explained that when both men and women of the village trooped into their compound, they went out in search of the baby on foot and motorcycles, and ultimately the child was found in an uncompleted building bleeding.

“She was found lying in the building with her pant kept aside. Everywhere across her private part was blood and then we rushed her to the hospital, “ she added.

She however called on security and other stakeholders in Nasarawa State to ensure the arrest of the culprit to ensure that justice is done.

The mother said a day after the incident, a family member had reported the case to a police station in Adogi for prompt action but there was no any response so far.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Nasarawa Police Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel said “The case was not reported to the police in Nasarawa. I called the police within which Adogi falls; the case wasn’t reported but we are still investigating the matter.”

