3 militia caught trying to attack Wukari village

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of Wukari local government area, Mr.Adi Daniel has revealed that three suspected militia were arrested by soldiers while trying to attack Rafin Kada village in Wukari local government area of Taraba state on Wednesday

He told Daily Trust that the militia were from Abako area of Benue state and were captured by soldiers who are on patrol of the troubled areas

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Daniel explained that the attempt by the militia to attack Rafin Kada, a Jukun town, came one day after a peace agreement was signed between Tiv and Jukun leaders at Kente town in the presence of security agents who served as witnesses.

The chairman stated that attempt by the Tiv militia to attack Jukun town shows that the Tiv were not sincere on the call they made last week for cease fire in the hostility between them and Jukun.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was a breach of peace agreement signed by the two warring factions by the Tiv people adding that Tiv were not committed to the peace accord.

Mr Adi Daniel also disclosed that since the start of the crisis about two Months now Jukun have stopped passing through Tiv land for fear of attack

He said however the Tiv are passing Wukari and other Jukun areas and nothing happened to them.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App