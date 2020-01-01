3 men docked over conspiracy to rob bank

ADVERTISEMENT

Three men, Omotosho Aliu, 52; Oyelowo Akande, 56; and Taiwo Abayomi, 52, were yesterday docked before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly conspiring to rob a bank.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence on November 21, 2019 at about 3:05p.m in Oye-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

He said the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit armed robbery on United Bank of Africa (UBA) in Oye-Ekiti branch.

The defendants were however arrested based on information gathered by the police after the bank robbery.

Upon an application for bail by the defence counsel, Timi Omotosho, the chief magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.

He later adjourned the case until February 12, 2020 for hearing.

