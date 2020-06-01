3 men docked for alleged impersonation

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons have been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti chief magistrate court for alleged impersonation.

The defendants are; Iyiola Sunday, 19, Akintayo Oke, 38 and Oluwaniyi Gbenga, 35.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leranmo, told the court yesterday that the defendants and others still at large falsely presented themselves as Amotekun security agents on May 26, 2020 at about 4pm in Aramoko Ekiti.

According to Leranmo, the offence contravened Section 108 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Their counsel, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant his clients bail, promising they would not jump bail.

The chief magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case till June 29, 2020 for mention.

