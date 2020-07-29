3 men charged with theft of 2 motorcycles

ADVERTISEMENT

Three men have been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti chief magistrate court in Ekiti State for allegedly stealing two motorcycles.

The defendants are 38-year-old Ojo Sunday, Yusuf Sanni, 29, and Samuel Joshua, 41.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, informed the court yesterday that the defendants committed the offence on July 21, 2020 at about 3am at Ekute Quarters, Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that while Sunday and Joshua stole the two new motorcycles valued at N800,000, belonging to Sunday Adepoju and Adedeji Ojo, Sanni unlawfully received the two motorcycles from Sunday “knowing they had been stolen.”

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses. All the three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the first and third defendants, Mrs Funmilayo Akinwumi and that for the second defendant, Mr Busayo Sule, urged the court to grant the clients bail, with a promise they would not flee.

The chief magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10,000, with one surety each in like sum, and adjourned the case till August 10, 2020 for hearing.

