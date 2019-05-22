Breaking News
3 men appear in court for alleged theft

High Court

Three men, Deji Omotayo, Chidibere Ifanyi and Bolaji Usman, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of valuables belonging to three students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.

The defendants, Omotayo, 20; Ifanyi, 22 and Usman 25, are facing one count charge of armed robbery.

The prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, said the defendants committed the offence on May 6 in Erinfun area of Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendants robbed the complainants, Ademiloye Stephen, Olokuntoye Tolulope and Ajayi Kolade.

He said the defendants armed themselves with dangerous weapons and cutlasses to rob the students of their phones, laptops and other valuables.

Akinwale said the defendants were arrested by some members of the community and handed over to the police.

He said the offence contravened Section 2 (1) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearm Act Cap R II Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Akinwale alleged that the defendants confessed to committing the crime.

He urged the court to remand the defendants in prison custody pending an advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, the pleas of the defendants were not taken.

The magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, therefore, ordered the remand of the defendants in prison custody and adjourned the case until June 28 for mention. (NAN)

