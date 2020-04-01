3 killed in fresh Plateau attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons were killed on Tuesday night by suspected gunmen in Ancha village of Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, who confirmed the incident said “Three persons were killed in the attack” adding that investigation into the incident was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the incident.

This attack is coming barely two weeks after two soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and two other persons were reportedly killed in Katummai village of same Bassa LGA of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the Tuesday’s attack also left many houses burnt.

A youth leader in the area, Nuhu Yakubu, narrated that “At about 4:00pm on Tuesday, we noticed strange movements around Huke community, a nearby village to Ancha, and immediately, we reported to the security agencies in charge of the area but nothing was done to prevent the attack.”

According to Yakubu, many people of the affected community and other neighbouring villages have fled to the bush for safety.

ASP Gabriel further said that security personnel have been deployed to ensure security of the area.

