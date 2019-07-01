3 killed as bus crashes on Abuja-Lokoja road

ADVERTISEMENT

Three passengers lost their lives in a bus that somersaulted at Kamadi junction, on Abuja-Lokoja road.

A witness said the incident happened around 11:45am at the weekend after one of the tyres of a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EKP 303 XA burst, adding that the driver lost control of his steering and the vehicle somersaulted.

He said three male passengers died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries. He said men of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) arrived the scene immediately to evacuate both the corpses and those injured to hospital.

Our reporter, who later arrived the scene, saw one of the corpses covered with grass, while one of the FRSC officials diverted traffic to the next lane.

When contacted, the Yangoji unit commander of the FRSC, ACC Aminu A. Shuaibu, confirmed the accident, which he attributed to speed limit violation and tyre burst.

He said the three injured victims were offered first aid treatment at the scene before they were conveyed to Kwali General Hospital and Rhema clinic in the area.

He said the three corpses were deposited at Kwali General Hospital morgue, while valuables recovered at the scene were handed over to the transport union that later came to the scene.

