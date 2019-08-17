Breaking News
  3. PHOTOS: 3 killed, 500 displaced in Niger floods

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna Published Date
At least three persons have reportedly been killed by flood while 500 have been displaced in Bosso and Chanchaga local governments of Niger state. Photo by Ahmed Tahir Ajobe
Eye witnesses said the disaster submerged more than 20 houses, destroyed other buildings including shops and farms started at about 4am while residents where still asleep. Photo by Ahmed Tahir Ajobe.
Part of the town affected by the flood on Saturday. Photo by Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

