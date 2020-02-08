3 killed, 50 injured in another bandits attack in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Grumana Community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State were on Saturday afternoon attacked by bandits who killed three persons and injured over 50.

The Chairman of Shiroro Local government Area, Alhaji Suleiman Chukuba, confirmed the attacks to our correspondent on phone.

Chukuba said the latest attack made it fifth of such attacks in the area since January this year.

He added that over 300 cattle were also rustled from a Fulani man by the bandits that invaded the community in about 100 motorcycles who shoot sporadically in the air to announce their arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“I can’t ascertain the actual number of the bandits but my people said they came in about 100 motorcycles and three in each motorcycles.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“As I speak to you now, about 15 have been taken to the hospital in Minna for treatment. The number of people injured are so many but these were the ones that we were able retrieve so far”.

Among the injured, he said were about five of the vigilantes stationed in the area.

“I have equally notified the security agents on this latest attacks. What we saw today is like war, the situation is horrible.”

The Management of the General Hospital in Minna, led by Chief Medical Director, Dr.Ma’ali Ishak, are on ground to attend to those who sustained injuries.

It could be recalled that President Mohammedu Buhari last week ordered airstrike on bandits locations in the state.

Meanwhile, the Senator Representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has condemned the fresh attacks on Gurmana and adjoining communities in Shiroro local government area and villages near Beni in Munya LGA, Adunu in Paikoro LGA and near Tufa in Gurara LGA all of Niger State, describing it as barbaric.

Senator Musa said he received the news of the attacks on Saturday from members of the communities who escaped by the whiskers.

He said just as he thought of the banditry attacks were coming to an end with the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, another bizarre kind of attackers by blood thirsty people lay siege on innocent citizens and began to unleash mayhem on them.

“My heart is heavy, and I find it really unbelievable that people could just be so ungodly to the point that the sanctity of human life no longer means anything to them. I received the report of the sad and barbaric attacks on my people this morning. According to the information I got, armed men dressed in black clothes shouting “Allahu Akhbar” stormed Gurmana and other adjoining communities and started shooting sporadically. In the process, two persons were confirmed to have been killed while many are lying at the Kuta General Hospital, critically injured,” Senator Musa said.

The lawmaker, while commending the Security operatives for their renewed efforts at combating the menace of insecurity in the state, urged them not to relent.

“I call on all security agencies in the state, particularly the troops operating in the erstwhile areas of Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Paikoro and Gurara not to rest on their oars in their fight to squash the menace of insecurity in the state. I must also add that, I really commend their efforts,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App