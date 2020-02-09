3 killed, 50 injured as bandits attack Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people were killed while over 50 were injured when bandits attacked Grumana Community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday.

The Chairman of Shiroro Local government Area, Alhaji Suleiman Chukuba, told our correspondent at about 4:30pm that the latest attack brought to five, the number of such attacks in the area since January this year.

He added that over 300 cows were rustled from a Fulani man by the bandits who invaded the community in about 100 motorcycles and shot sporadically into the air to announce their arrival.

“I can’t ascertain the actual number of the bandits but my people said they came in about 100 motorcycles and they were three on each motorcycle.

“As I speak to you, about 15 people have been taken to hospital in Minna for treatment. The people injured are so many but these were the ones that we were able retrieve so far,” he said.

Among the injured, he said, were five vigilante members.

“I have equally notified the security agents on this latest attack, what we saw today is like a war, the situation is horrible,” he added.

The Management of the General Hospital in Minna led by Chief Medical Director, Dr.Ma’ali Ishak, are on ground to attend to those who sustained injuries on bandits attack.

It would be recalled that President Mohammedu Buhari last week ordered air strikes on bandits’ locations in the state.

Meanwhile, the Senator Representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has condemned the fresh attack, describing it as barbaric.

Senator Musa said he received the news of the attack from members of the community who escaped by the whiskers.

“My heart is heavy, and I find it really unbelievable that people could just be so ungodly to the point that the sanctity of human life no longer means anything to them. According to the information I got, armed men dressed in black clothes shouting “Allahu Akhbar” stormed Gurmana and other adjoining communities and started shooting sporadically,” he said.

